Newark native gets to work on Navy aircraft carrier

IONIAN SEA — Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Madeline Ortiz, from Newark, tightens bolts on the wing of an E/A-18G Growler in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman on April 13. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.