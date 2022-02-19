Newark Public Schools awarded $6.4 million for emergent and capital maintenance projects

NEWARK, NJ — Through contributions from the New Jersey Department of Education and the New Jersey Schools Development Authority, Newark Public Schools will be able to address three of its emergent projects within the school district. Recognizing the challenges that districts face in making repairs to school building structures, Gov. Phil Murphy made a direct appropriation of $75 million to districts across New Jersey, and the Newark Board of Education received an allocation of $6,455,930 to assist in district improvements. The funding is designed to offset district costs associated with taking important measures to ensure that students and staff have a safe and healthy learning environment.

Newark Public Schools has identified three schools within the district that meet the criteria and guidelines for emergent projects and that have been approved by the SDA and NJDOE — specifically roof replacements and masonry repairs at Sir Isaac Newton Elementary School, Dr. William H. Horton Elementary School and West Side High School.

“We are pleased that Newark was chosen as a recipient of this grant and we will use the monies to make repairs to the three schools identified, which have suffered water infiltration and damage to walls and ceilings over time,” Superintendent of Schools Roger León said. “This generous award will allow us to strengthen those key structures.”

“The Newark Board of Education is more than appreciative of these contributions made to our schools by the NJDOE and the SDA. Improvements such as these typically come at the expense of having to cut back on other opportunities,” BOE President Dawn Haynes said. “With the assistance of the NJDOE and SDA, we have been able to reallocate funds to other important initiatives that positively influence the culture and climate of our schools for students.”