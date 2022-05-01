Newark school holds white coat ceremony for Medical Detectives Program inductees

NEWARK, NJ — In April, Mount Vernon Elementary School in Newark held a white coat ceremony to induct eight new students into its Project Lead The Way Medical Detectives Program. The eight new inductees were welcomed into the program by an elite group of students from Cohort 1, who received their white lab coats on Feb. 10.

The white coat ceremony is a rite of passage designed to inspire middle school students to pursue STEM career paths at six PLTW schools in Newark.

“Our schools will continue to put programs in place that give our students opportunity to engage in experiences that nurture their interests and expose them to career paths,” Assistant Superintendent Samantha Lott-Velez said.

PLTW programs are currently in Peshine Avenue, Lincoln, Chancellor Avenue, Avon Avenue, Ivy Hill and Mount Vernon elementary schools. To date, there have been 143 participants across these six schools.

“The district’s investment in PLTW at the middle school level is a long-term investment that will yield great returns in the future,” Superintendent of Schools Roger León said. “Students play the role of real-life medical detectives as they collect and analyze medical data to diagnose diseases. They solve medical mysteries through hands-on projects and labs, measure and interpret vital signs, examine nervous system structure and function, and investigate disease outbreaks.”

As students received the lab coat and pin, Mount Vernon Principal Camille Findley-Browne remarked how incredibly proud she is of all of the students who have persevered through this rigorous college-preparatory program. And science director Kathleen Tierney praised the PLTW teacher Shane Brown, saying, “Brown could not have been a better choice. He has done a great job in retaining the largest number of students in this inaugural program for students interested in STEM.”

Students were inspired by special guest Dr. Roger Mitchell Jr., who became the youngest chief medical examiner in the country in 2011 in Newark. Mitchell shared his personal and professional journey with students. A proud graduate of Howard University and New Jersey Medical School, Mitchell encouraged the students to dream big, have determination, be dedicated and understand delayed gratification. He also told students that he looked forward to seeing Newark’s PLTW students as colleagues in the future.