Newark School of Fashion & Design freshman wins first-place award

NEWARK, NJ — Just 11 months ago, first-year students arrived at the Newark School of Fashion & Design having limited to no sewing skills. By the time of the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America fashion competition in spring 2022, 12 students created their custom-designed formal wear and placed in the gold, silver and bronze categories. NSFD also took home the state’s Northern Region Membership Award for 2022.

One NSFD freshman, Sa’Kayla Mclendon, proceeded to the National Leadership Conference in San Diego, Calif., held June 29 to July 3, and won first place in the fashion competition.

“We are very proud of Sa’Kayla,” Superintendent of Schools Roger León said. “She, like her peers at NSFD, are talented and they are influencing the world of fashion, and in such a short period of time.”

Every year, FCCLA members from across the country gather to network with fellow members, attend leadership workshops, take part in competitive events, explore career pathways and learn from industry experts.

“Proud is an understatement,” NSFD Principal Sakina Pitts said. “My expectations are extremely high for my students, and Sa’Kayla’s first-place national win is a testament to the impact being made here at the Newark School of Fashion & Design in just one year.”

“I was nervous, but I prayed. In the end, it was unbelievable that I won first place and haven’t even been sewing for a full year yet,” Sa’Kayla said. “I went to California to represent my school and my city. So, it felt good to bring home the win!”

“I am so happy that other parts of the country get to see how truly talented students from Newark are,” Newark Board of Education President Dawn Haynes said. “The opportunity to compete in California is amazing and bringing home first place sets the standard. Congratulations to Sa’Kayla and NSFD.”