Newark students, district staff celebrate the first day of school

NEWARK, NJ — Sept. 6 marked a bright moment for Newark schools, as more than 38,000 students returned back from summer vacation on their first day of school.

While high school students began returning to school in August with Summer Bridge Programs and August high school orientation week, they joined all other students Sept. 6 to start this school year.

“The first day is undeniably the most important day of the year for students, their families and staff. The attendance on the first day of school is just one way we ensure the school year gets off to a great start,” Superintendent of Schools Roger León said. “We are extremely excited about the expansion of grades across elementary schools (from kindergarten through) the eighth-grade, growing grades at the new high schools and opening new pre-kindergarten seats throughout the city.”

This is the start of year three of the district’s 10-year strategic plan, “The Next Decade: 2020-30.” Its mission is to deliver an academically rigorous and culturally responsive instructional program that prepares every student for success and builds knowledge, strengthens character, cultivates ingenuity and fosters leadership. The vision is to build a new educational ecosystem that provides a world-class education for every child in Newark.

“I am so proud of the start of this school year. I just want to encourage students to start the year strong so they can end even stronger and accept all the knowledge that their teachers pour into them so that they can be the best that they can be. We are realizing the 10-year strategic plan. We see it alive and well and wish everyone a great school year,” Board of Education President Dawn Haynes said.

With the start of the school year, the district has opened a new school. The Ironbound Academy is an elementary school in the heart of the city’s East Ward serving students in kindergarten through grade 4 this year, with plans to grow one grade per year thereafter until it reaches eighth grade. This is one of eight schools opened since the start of León’s administration and district leaders are looking forward to opening other new schools in Newark.

In preparation for the start of the school year, León always activates the “Give Me Five Attendance Campaign” where every staff member is assigned five families to call to remind them of the first day of school, and the importance of being on time and ready to learn. In response to learning loss, the Excel Afterschool Program also began Sept. 6 with more than 4,000 students already registered. This, alongside a plethora of options before school, during school and after school for tutoring and to address the social-emotional learning needs of students is being provided to students across the district d throughout the school year.

Another first-day tradition, central office staff members report to schools across the district to support principals, staff, students and their families. Their role is to help the principals in creating a welcoming and engaging school environment to ensure intentional learning takes place from day one.