Newark teen to represent NJ at 2023 Congress of Future Medical Leaders

NEWARK, NJ — Newark resident Aysha Penafiel, a student at Gill St. Bernard’s School, will represent the state of New Jersey at the 2023 Congress of Future Medical Leaders in Lowell, Mass., in June.

The event, sponsored by the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, gathers high school students who are interested in medicine from across the country to learn about a future in a medical profession from professionals in the field, including Nobel laureates. This congress is an honors-only program.

Penafiel was born and lives in Newark. She was the salutatorian for the Class of 2020 at Robert Treat Academy Charter School in Newark. Currently a high school junior, she is involved in many extracurricular activities, including the Hispanic Heritage and Culture Club, the chorus, the volleyball team and Reading Buddies Club, all at Gill St. Bernard’s; New Jersey Symphony Youth Orchestra as a cellist; Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth; N.J. Cops 4 Kids, Essex County chapter; Mentor U; Rutgers Mini Medical School in fall 2022; The Society of Torch & Laurel; and Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville as a volunteer.