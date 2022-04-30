Newark veterinarian from Hillside charged with animal cruelty

NEWARK, NJ — Ehren Seth Yablon, a veterinarian at the Newark Veterinary Hospital, has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty and other charges related to the mistreatment of dogs under his care, according to an April 26 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Yablon, 44, of Hillside, owns the Newark Veterinary Hospital, located on Wilson Avenue in Newark. On June 28, 2021, a dog owner brought her English bulldog, Princess, for an examination because the dog had a bloody discharge. It is alleged that the defendant performed bloodwork, administered medicine and told the dog owner the English bulldog needed surgery. When the dog owner returned the next day, she was told by the veterinarian that the dog died during surgery. A necropsy done by another veterinarian showed no surgery was ever performed.

Yablon is also accused of neglecting to properly care for three husky puppies. A dog owner took the puppies to the defendant’s clinic for treatment. One of the puppies tested positive for canine parvovirus, a highly infectious disease. It is alleged that despite the diagnosis the three puppies were caged together in his office. One died in the same kennel with the two siblings. It is further alleged that the defendant charged the dog owner for services that were never rendered and refused to release the puppies until he was paid.

Acting N.J. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs have filed an application to temporarily suspend Yablon’s license to practice veterinary medicine, pending the resolution of the verified complaint. The matter is currently scheduled to be heard by the Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners at their next meeting.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Yablon was charged and released. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on May 17.