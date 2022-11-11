Newark Vocational High School unveils state-of-the-art bakery

NEWARK, NJ — On Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, Newark Superintendent of Schools Roger León unveiled the new, state-of-the-art bakery at Newark Vocational High School. The bakery is the final learning destination of the school’s four-year culinary arts program.

The bakery is a part of the Culinary Academy’s programming, which exposes students to artisanal bread making; the creation of international pastries, cookies and donuts; and wedding cake creations and designs.

“Renowned chefs with extensive experience have been recruited as instructors for the baking program and are a critical component of student success,” León said.

The program provides students with work-based learning experiences along with opportunities for potential careers in the baking industry, as well as high-end restaurants in New Jersey, New York City and beyond.

Newark Board of Education member Hasani K. Council said, on behalf of his colleagues, “Just seeing everything we vote on come to life is truly amazing. We are so proud of our students and staff that I would be honored to put them up against anybody in the world.”

This year, Newark Vocational High School’s culinary arts seniors will participate in dual-enrollment classes through a partnership with Hudson County Community College and graduate with college credits. They will also graduate with a ServSafe Manager certification and participate in career, technical and student organization competitions.

NBOE student representative Khaosara Adelakun said, “Being a student at Newark Vocational is an opportunity. Not only do we get the normal education, but we are also exposed to graphic design, hospitality, tourism and culinary arts.”

Adelakun also acknowledged the school’s chef educators, who worked in high-end restaurants in New York and came to Newark to help us “bake the world a better place.”