Newark’s Arts High School celebrates its Gates Scholar

NEWARK, NJ — The Newark Board of Education announced that Crystal Caldwell of Arts High School has been selected as a Gates Scholar and member of The Gates Scholarship Class of 2022. This year, 37,000 applicants from across the nation participated in a rigorous application process, vying to become one of 300 scholarship recipients. The prestigious scholarship pays for all undergraduate expenses and offers access to a network of fellow scholars and other distinguished individuals and leaders.

Although Newark Public Schools have been impacted by disruptions and unexpected challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the success of Newark students has remained a top priority.

“We have worked really hard to continue educating our students at the highest level through COVID-19 and virtual learning,” Superintendent of Schools Roger León said. “Crystal receiving this scholarship is an example of our hard work paying off.”

“Crystal worked hard, especially during her time in high school, and her efforts deserve an award of this magnitude,” BOE President Dawn Haynes said.

Caldwell is a visual arts major at Arts High School and she will be attending Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., in the fall, where she will be majoring in engineering and minoring in fine arts.

“All I did was listen to my teachers, do my homework, and participate in lots of extracurricular activities. If I can do it, so can you,” Caldwell said to her fellow students.

“Words cannot describe how proud and happy I am for Crystal,” said Ashley Drake, Caldwell’s sister. “I’ve witnessed how adversity has made her strong. She is an amazing student who is deserving of this amazing opportunity. I know that our father is smiling down on her.”