NJ first lady tours First Avenue School in Newark to see sustainability projects

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — On May 13, New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy visited First Avenue School in Newark and toured the school’s Mini Green Fair as a precursor to the school’s inaugural Green Fair scheduled for June. She witnessed lessons of sustainability come to life through instruction and she was greeted by First Avenue’s student sustainability ambassadors, who showcased their projects in a variety of focus areas, including energy, waste, climate change, and health and wellness. Among the projects, prekindergarten students used recyclable materials to make flowers and bugs; first-graders discussed how to turn disposable household items into something new and usable; second-graders created wind turbines that turn wind into energy; and middle school students made paper.

“First Avenue School is the first school in Newark to achieve Silver certification in sustainability” from Sustainable Jersey for Schools, Superintendent of Schools Roger León said. “All of the other schools are well on their way to embracing and achieving Bronze certification status.”

“I am amazed that our students are learning how to save the planet at such a young age,” Newark Board of Education President Dawn Haynes said.

Photos Courtesy of Nancy J. Deering