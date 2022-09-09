NJIT Jumps to No. 75 on Forbes’ 2022 list of America’s top colleges

NEWARK, NJ — New Jersey Institute of Technology jumped 114 places to No. 75 on Forbes’ 2022 list of America’s top colleges.

The national ranking is based primarily on return on investment and outcomes for students. “Schools placed well if their students graduated on time, secured high salaries and low debt, and went on to have successful careers,” according to Forbes.

Among public universities, NJIT ranked No. 28 nationally — up from No. 89 last year — making it the highest ranked public institution in New Jersey and second highest overall, after Princeton University. NJIT also excelled nationally among research universities — No. 58, up from No. 126 last year — and regionally among colleges in the Northeast — No. 34, up from No. 78 last year.

In its profile of NJIT, Forbes notes that it holds the highest Carnegie Classification for research activity and is the sole public polytechnic university in New Jersey. The profile also cites the university’s STEM focus, breadth of majors, proximity to New York City, and research and innovation program that enables undergraduates to work with faculty to solve real-world problems.

“These Forbes rankings are incredible achievements that speak to the value NJIT offers its students and the preparation they receive for success after they graduate,” NJIT President Teik C. Lim said.

Forbes also lists NJIT among America’s best value colleges, a ranking that last came out in 2019. NJIT placed No. 107 on that list.