NJIT receives $800,000 PSEG grant to expand STEM career pathways

NEWARK, NJ — New Jersey Institute of Technology has received an $800,000 PSEG Foundation grant that will soon expand access to STEM degrees and careers for local Newark residents, first-generation students and those from historically underrepresented communities in the STEM fields.

The five-year grant includes support for new need-based scholarships and research funding for local and underrepresented undergraduate students. It also promises support for vital STEM initiatives and college-prep programs for local elementary, middle and high school students, offered through the university’s Center for Pre-College Programs.

CPCP currently offers STEM programs and services to more than 3,000 local elementary and secondary school students each year.

“NJIT recognizes the importance of cultivating diversity in the STEM disciplines, where the greatest career opportunities exist,” NJIT President Joel S. Bloom said. “The grant from PSEG — which builds upon its past generous support for our pre-college programs — bolsters NJIT’s efforts to increase access to and support of a STEM education for the next generation of leaders, visionaries, researchers and innovators.”

“New Jersey is a hub for innovation across STEM fields,” PSEG Foundation President Calvin Ledford Jr. said. “Through the PSEG Foundation’s expanded partnership with NJIT, NJIT will further support underrepresented students by engaging in a structured, concerted effort to provide access to educational opportunities and remove barriers for advancement and achievement. The PSEG Foundation supports organizations that foster social justice, equity and economic empowerment, and NJIT is a perfect partner in this endeavor.”

The PSEG Foundation grant expands the number of Newark high school students able to pursue STEM degrees at NJIT through the NJIT–Newark Math Success Initiative. Launched in 2019 through a partnership between NJIT’s CPCP, College of Science and Liberal Arts, the city of Newark and Newark Public Schools, the math-intensive program aims to double the number of city residents enrolled at NJIT to 600 undergraduate students within five years.

Funding will also help CPCP recruit and enroll more young students from Newark and other urban communities to its popular pre-college STEM events and programs, including its “Explore Careers in Technology and Engineering” and “Women in Engineering and Technology” summer programs.

“Students cannot fully appreciate science, technology, engineering and mathematics without having hands-on experiences with these subject areas,” said Jacqueline Cusack, CPCP executive director and MSI project manager. “The support from PSEG will mitigate the financial roadblock to student exposure and participation in the superior quality of STEM education offered at NJIT.”

In addition to expanding STEM opportunities for local pre-college students, annual PSEG Opportunity Scholarships will be made available to undergraduates from underrepresented backgrounds who demonstrate financial need and are pursuing engineering and computer science degrees.

Additional funding will also be made available for eligible students engaged in NJIT’s Undergraduate Research and Innovation program. PSEG’s grant will fund research stipends and seed money for materials and supplies related to research ranging from environmental engineering to data science and cybersecurity. Since it was established in 2013, NJIT’s URI program has given more than 450 students hands-on, professional research opportunities that serve them in the next phase of their STEM careers.

Funding from the grant will run from 2022 to 2027.