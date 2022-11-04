NJIT receives transformative $3M donation

NEWARK, NJ — Pioneering venture capitalist John Martinson is donating $3 million to New Jersey Institute of Technology to broaden and deepen the curriculum and real-world experiences for top scholars at its Albert Dorman Honors College and throughout the university.

The largest single gift in the 27 years of ADHC will enable the college to add two new educational tracks; triple the number of scholars in the Honors Summer Research Institute; more than double the number of scholars who study abroad; add internships and cooperative educational experiences; restructure its course offerings; and create new opportunities for faculty affiliations in the college, according to ADHC Dean Louis Hamilton.

The transformational donation will benefit some 650 Albert Dorman Honors scholars as well as the nearly 300 dean’s scholars at the university’s five other colleges — students who excel academically, volunteer locally and are poised to become future leaders of America.

“The new or enhanced activities and initiatives made possible by this exceptionally generous commitment will expand the Albert Dorman Honors College’s capacity for developing in all of its students the scientific knowledge, technical skills and personal skills and traits that will make them thoughtful, conscientious and civic-minded STEM leaders for the 21st century,” NJIT President Teik C. Lim said.

Martinson is chairperson of Martinson Ventures, which has financed and guided more than 50 private companies, particularly in the software and technology sectors, with total investments of $2 million to $5 million. Earlier in his career, he founded Edison Partners, which invested more than $2 billion in 230 companies and realized 180 exits. Martinson is also co-founder of both the New Jersey Technology Council and New Jersey Venture Fair.

NJIT recognized Martinson’s accomplishments in 2000 with an Entrepreneurial Leadership Award. Subsequently, he became a major donor, investing a total of $835,000 in three NJIT initiatives: the Computing Education Program, the Institute for Teaching Excellence and VITAL@NJIT, short for Virtual, Immersive, Technologically Augmented Learning. Those gifts came under the leadership of previous Presidents Joel S. Bloom — founding dean of the ADHC — and Saul K. Fenster, and with the guidance of former Provost Fadi P. Deek.

“What impresses me is that NJIT is growing in size and growing in national stature,” said Martinson, who holds a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy, a master’s in astronautics from Purdue University and an MBA from Southern Illinois University. “I’m enthusiastic about the university’s progress, transformation and vision.

“I’ve visited over 20 honors colleges and Dorman is among the best I’ve seen,” Martinson continued. “It’s a way to attract the very top students to local institutions. And these top 10 percent become leaders on campus and after graduation.”