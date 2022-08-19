NJIT remains among The Princeton Review’s ‘Best Colleges’ in the country

NEWARK, NJ — New Jersey Institute of Technology has again been recognized as a top college nationally by The Princeton Review in its 31st edition of its college guide, “The Best 388 Colleges,” a designation earned by only about 14 percent of America’s four-year colleges.

In addition to the “Best 388,” NJIT has received honors as a top college in the northeast and a “best value” college. NJIT also is a top 50 college for undergraduate entrepreneurship studies and top 50 college for undergraduate game design, and ranks No.11 for best career placement among public colleges.

The Princeton Review chooses the colleges for its publication based on data it collects annually from more than 2,000 schools it monitors. It also considers data gathered from surveys — more than 150,000 — of college students who rate and report on various aspects of their campus and community experiences.

“NJIT’s recognition by The Princeton Review as one of the country’s finest and highest value institutions of higher education is well earned, as we are a catalyst for student opportunity and success,” NJIT President Teik C. Lim said. “We are thankful to the NJIT students surveyed for providing insight about their campus experiences and for their recognition of the work done by our faculty, staff and administrators on their behalf.”

In other rankings previously provided by The Princeton Review, NJIT came in at No. 34 nationwide in the top 50 college for undergraduate entrepreneurship studies list, and No. 1 in New Jersey.

“As New Jersey’s only public polytechnic university, and as an R1 institution, NJIT is uniquely qualified to develop technological innovation with societal significance and market potential,” said Cesar Bandera, associate professor of entrepreneurship at NJIT’s Martin Tuchman School of Management. “This distinction is earned through NJIT’s focused development of entrepreneurship education programs and investment in student and community entrepreneurs. Our graduates have the entrepreneurial skills required to succeed in startups and corporations; they make a positive impact.”

The Princeton Review also lauded NJIT earlier in 2022 as one of the “best value” colleges, coming in nationally at No. 33. These colleges “offer outstanding academics and excellent career services.” With only 1.2 percent of the nation’s four-year colleges receiving this honor, the listed institutions demonstrate strong academic programs and affordability, and offer strong opportunities for career prospects after graduation.