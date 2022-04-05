Ørsted selects Newark office location

NEWARK, NJ — Ørsted, the U.S. leader in offshore wind energy, announced in March that it has selected a location for its Newark office, building on its commitment to the state of New Jersey. Working with Edison Properties, a privately-owned real estate holding and development company, the company secured a lease for 8,200 square feet to occupy a portion of the second floor of Ironside Newark at 110 Edison Place. Ørsted’s offices are expected to open in the summer and will house IT, operations and other project and company support staff for New Jersey offshore wind projects.

“Leading companies, like Ørsted North America, are attracted to Ironside Newark due to its central location in downtown Newark, unparalleled amenities and access to outdoor space,” said Lenny Lazzarino, senior vice president of leasing at Edison Properties. “As Newark continues its comeback from the pandemic and garners more attention as an emerging technology hub, Ørsted’s presence will further solidify the downtown neighborhood as a vibrant, desirable location for industry-leading companies.”

“New Jersey has established itself as a national leader in clean energy, innovation and offshore wind, which makes it an ideal location for Ørsted Offshore North America to headquarter our digital hub,” said David Hardy, CEO of Ørsted North America. “We’re excited to put down roots in Newark as we continue to develop our offshore wind projects Ocean Wind 1 and 2, bringing renewable energy to more than one million New Jersey homes.”

“Ørsted is a major part of New Jersey’s clean energy transformation and I am thrilled to see them further committing to New Jersey by opening an office in Newark,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “Ørsted’s positioning in Newark puts them at the center of New Jersey’s business community and close to critical partners, such as PSE&G, with whom we are also collaborating to reduce New Jersey’s dependence on fossil fuels and to eliminate greenhouse gases. Ørsted will be a fantastic corporate citizen in the city of Newark and a welcome addition as a part of Newark’s successful revitalization and economic resurgence.”

“Ørsted’s decision to put down roots at Ironside Newark exemplifies how Newark continues to grow as a dynamic hub for sustainability and technology companies at the forefront of their respective industries,” Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said.