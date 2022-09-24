Ostrowsky receives Lifetime Partner in Progress Award

NEWARK, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health CEO Barry H. Ostrowsky received the Lifetime Partner in Progress Award at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s 17th annual “Celebrating Newark: Partners in Progress” event on Sept. 13. Ostrowsky will be retiring from his role on Dec. 31, after more than 30 years of leadership within the enterprise. Mark E. Manigan, current president of RWJBarnabas Health, will assume the role of president and CEO of the system on Jan. 1, 2023.

“We are forever grateful to Barry for his visionary leadership and unwavering support of Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. His innovative approach to health care, the social determinants of health and ending racism have transformed the way we support the communities we serve, and laid a solid foundation for our future,” NBIMC President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. said.

Partners in Progress honors the individuals and institutions who have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the Newark renaissance. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit NBIMC’s Newark Strong projects, a $150 million expansion of the facility that includes a 17,000-square-foot, glass-enclosed main lobby; expanded adult and pediatric emergency departments; new hybrid operating rooms; new critical care units; and a new geriatric unit.