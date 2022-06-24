PCA-NJ positively impacts 5 Newark schools with Impact100 Essex grant

NEWARK, NJ — Prevent Child Abuse–New Jersey and its nonprofit subsidiary Child Wellness Institute — with support from Impact100 Essex — brought its Children’s Wellness Initiative to five Newark elementary schools. The program was delivered from February 2021 through May 2022 and reached 1,570 children in 125 classrooms, 200 teachers and 208 parents.

The program taught an understanding of adverse childhood experiences, trauma, educator state of awareness, co-regulation, self-care and resilience. Surveys showed improved teacher confidence in managing challenging classroom behaviors — because teachers now understand the brain science and meaning behind the behavior — and daily use of trauma-informed practices.

Dionne Ledford, superintendent and executive director of Roseville Community Charter Schools, said, “Roseville Community Charter School is privileged to have partnered with ChildWIN this school year to enhance our school-based social emotional learning programs on behalf of our scholars, families and staff. Our grant-funded S.E.L.F. & Wellness Program was enriched by the parent workshops offered by the Child Wellness Initiative, as well as the ‘Peaceful Practices’ student assemblies, and staff wellness sessions.”

PCA-NJ and ChildWIN Executive Director Gina Hernandez added, “Because of the generous support from Impact100 Essex, we have positively affected the lives of hundreds of Essex County children, families and educators. It has been a truly remarkable experience to work alongside these five schools as they work toward becoming trauma-responsive and promote wellness for their schools and community.”

“We are proud to support the Children’s Wellness Initiative — especially at this critical time when pandemic stressors are affecting families more than ever,” Impact100 Essex Grant Committee Co-Chairperson Jill Edinburg said. “PCA-NJ and ChildWIN have done an amazing job reaching students, teachers and parents with their innovative programming that protects Essex County children.”

For more information, visit preventchildabusenj.org or call 732-484-9977.