Pedestrian killed in early morning collision in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Investigative Bureau, along with detectives from the Newark Police Department, is investigating a motor vehicle–pedestrian collision that occurred Sept. 5 at 2:54 a.m. in Newark, leaving one man dead, according to a Sept. 5 press release from the ECPO.

Police responded to a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection of McCarter Highway and Emmet Street. The pedestrian, Anchieta DeSouza-Lima, 41, of Newark, was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.