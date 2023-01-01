People’s Organization for Progress to hold ‘We Won’t Go Back’ march

NEWARK, NJ — The Martin Luther King Jr. “We Won’t Go Back” March and Rally will be held Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m., beginning at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue at 495 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Newark.

The event is sponsored by the People’s Organization for Progress. The group has held this march observing King’s birthday annually for nearly 35 years. POP is inviting other organizations to be co-sponsors of the march. For more information, call POP at 973-801-0001.

“The forces of racism, white supremacy and fascism in this country are trying to drag us backward to an era before the civil rights movement and even the New Deal. We are marching on Jan. 15 to let them know that we won’t go back,” POP Chairperson Lawrence Hamm said.

Participants in the march will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.