NEWARK, NJ — Dr. Chris T. Pernell, a public health physician and social change agent, delivered a rousing keynote address at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s annual Black History Month celebration on Feb. 28.

Newark Beth Israel also honored several local trailblazers who have dedicated a lifetime of service to the city of Newark, including Councilwoman Mildred C. Crump, former Council President Donald Bradley, and the Rev. Louise Scott-Rountree, manager of clergy affairs in Newark.