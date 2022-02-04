POP calls for march on anniversary of MLK assassination

NEWARK, NJ — The People’s Organization For Progress is calling for a “Million People’s March for Voting Rights, Equality and Democracy.” The march is scheduled for Monday, April 4, the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. It will start at 5 p.m. at the Lincoln Statue, 12 Springfield Ave. in Newark. There will be a pre-march press conference at 4 p.m.

“We are calling this march because, although the U.S. Senate failed to pass voting rights legislation, the fight for voting rights must continue,” POP Chairperson Lawrence Hamm said. “We believe it is time for everyone to stand up and fight back against the relentless attack on voting rights, equal rights, civil liberties and democratic elections being waged by the racist, white supremacist and fascist movement in the United States led by Donald Trump.”

The march is sponsored by People’s Organization For Progress, but the group is inviting other organizations to co-sponsor.

“The U.S. is facing a profound political crisis. We stand at the crossroads between democracy and fascism. The attempt to thwart democracy did not end with last year’s failed coup,” Hamm said. “We are also marching on April 4 to demand the arrest and prosecution of Donald Trump and all those that planned and carried out the Jan. 6 coup attempt.

“Now is the time for ‘good trouble.’ In the spirit of the civil rights movement, we need massive nonviolent direct action. We need millions of people to go to the streets in defense of democracy, equality and justice,” he said.

Those who plan to attend the march are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. For more information, call 973-801-0001.