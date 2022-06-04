PSE&G recognized for helping advance energy equity

NEWARK, NJ — PSE&G received a national energy equity award from the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative for its Clean Energy Jobs Program, an initiative designed to place up to 2,000 people from underrepresented communities into well-paying jobs supporting New Jersey’s clean energy goals, according to a June 1 press release from PSE&G.

The Energy Equity Award is a new category created by the SECC to acknowledge a provider that is advancing a more equitable energy system. The award recognizes the work PSE&G is doing to meet the growing need for skilled workers in New Jersey’s energy efficiency industry. PSE&G’s jobs program has already placed more than 700 people at companies that support the utility’s energy efficiency initiative. Hiring will continue through the year, including a group of candidates currently participating in a six-month training course to prepare them for jobs at businesses that deliver energy efficiency services.

PSE&G’s energy efficiency initiative includes programs designed to provide environmental benefits and reduce customer bills while creating jobs and boosting the state’s economy.

“Our program is helping deserving candidates train and prepare for a New Jersey that is progressing toward a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future,” PSE&G President Kim Hanemann said. “We’re proud of this recognition and our role as pioneers in the clean energy workforce development space. We are successfully finding meaningful employment for individuals with no prior or specific experience in clean energy, but who do have intangible skills, such as desire, passion, commitment and a hard work ethic.”

The six-month program provides wraparound services, including child care, transportation and resume preparation to help assure students are successful.

Gwendolyn Small, of Newark, recently completed the training program and will soon enter the energy efficiency industry.

“I’m proud to be a part of clean energy in New Jersey,” Small said. “In addition to industry knowledge, the training has provided me with valuable transferable skills.”