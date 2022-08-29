Six Wilnora Holman scholars are recognized with scholarships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Kathleen Witcher and members of the Wilnora Holman Scholarship Fund held the 35th annual awards program at the Springfield Branch of the Newark Public Library on Aug. 17. This year’s scholarship winners are Paula Marie Brown, a Science Park High School graduate heading to Cornell University; Mariama Berete, a Central High School graduate heading to Kean University; Amir Raheem Chase, a University High School graduate heading to Rutgers–New Brunswick; Hallia Robinson, a University High School graduate heading to Rutgers–Newark; Ifeoluwa Adeyemi, a Malcolm X Shabazz High School graduate heading to William Paterson University; and Daniela Palacios, a Science Park High School graduate heading to Columbia University.

Witcher commended the awardees for their scholastic perseverance during the COVID-19 pandemic and spoke about their outstanding academic achievements.

Wilnora Holman and several neighbors and associates founded the fund in 1986 to offer scholarships to outstanding scholars who carried the commitment to earn college degrees and to give back to the community during their careers. Although Holman died in 1994, the program continues with scholarship awards annually.

Photos Courtesy of Kathleen Witcher