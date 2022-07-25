State awards $9.4M in grants for projects to improve water quality

TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has awarded $9.4 million in grants to local government agencies, nonprofit groups, universities and others to fund projects that will improve water quality and reduce the impacts of nonpoint source pollution from stormwater, NJDEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette announced July 18. In many cases, the projects will help mitigate local flooding problems that are increasing due to more severe storms resulting from climate change.

“These grants will help a diverse group of DEP partners implement projects — many of them deploying green infrastructure technologies — that will reduce the many harmful effects of stormwater that are increasing due to climate change,” LaTourette said. “We are excited to facilitate projects that will improve environmental protection, safety and quality of life in our communities, and address local flooding.”

Funding for these projects has been provided through the federal Clean Water Act, Department of Defense Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration funds, and the New Jersey Corporation Business Tax. The projects will help reduce the impacts of nonpoint source pollution, which is caused by stormwater runoff that carries a wide variety of pollutants into waterways, including nutrients from fertilizers, animal wastes and improperly operating septic systems.

The DEP has awarded grants to the following local entities:

City of Newark, $286,400, to build upon the momentum of past projects reducing the occurrence of harmful algal blooms through the continued use of ultrasonic equipment. Additional data will be collected to paint a comprehensive picture of the source of bloom outbreaks. The ultrasonic control system, which was installed with assistance from the DEP, has been effective in maintaining low levels of toxins associated with outbreaks.

The Watershed Institute, $300,000, to produce a comprehensive condition assessment of New Jersey’s waterways. This will be achieved by harnessing the existing power of community water-monitoring organizations and fostering new ones to produce water quality data of known and sufficient quality.

Hackensack Riverkeeper, $90,000, to continue the Urban Watershed Education Program at locations in the Newark Bay Complex, which includes the Hackensack River, Newark Bay, Arthur Kill and Hudson River. This watershed education program is targeted to middle school students and covers a broad range of topics, such as nonpoint source pollution, climate change, combined sewer overflow infrastructure, water quality testing, legacy pollutants, fish consumption advisories, fish anatomy, casting techniques and fishing etiquette.

Rutgers University, $1,165,898, to install green infrastructure through the Fairmount Avenue Green Streets project, providing hands-on training opportunities for the certified graduates of the Newark Green Works Program while implementing projects and educating community leaders, young people and residents about the benefits and opportunities for green infrastructure projects.

For more information, visit www.nj.gov/dep/wlm.