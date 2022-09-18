United Way of Greater Newark hosts financial literacy workshops

NEWARK, NJ — The United Way of Greater Newark, convener of the Newark Asset Building Coalition, collaborated with six partners to host four free financial literacy workshops as part of a four-week series in September.

The four seminars address student loans and reducing the price of education, a dive into life insurance, how to qualify and apply for home energy assistance, and an introduction to investing.

This free Financial Literacy Partnership Series, which is funded by Capital One, coincides with the United Way of Greater Newark’s mission to disrupt the cycle of poverty by convening, collaborating and investing in strategies to improve outcomes for children and families, and the Newark Asset Building Coalition’s goal of promoting well-being and financial stability for all Newarkers by increasing savings, reducing debt, increasing financial knowledge and skills, and improving access to wealth-building programs.

Those interested in participating in the remainder of the series can sign up online at bit.ly/NABCFinLit. All classes will take place on Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Early Learning Center, 30 Demarest St. in Newark, and will also be offered virtually.

“Together with our Newark Asset Building Coalition partners, we empower residents of greater Newark to forge the pathway to financial stability by streamlining key financial services and programs,” United Way of Greater Newark President and CEO Catherine Wilson said. “Hosting programs like the Financial Literacy Partnership Series is essential in providing the tools to guide community members toward making positive and long-lasting financial decisions.”

The United Way collaborates with New Jersey Citizen Action, The Ironbound Community Corp., New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, Newark Alliance, La Casa De Don Pedro, Greater Newark LISC, Urban League of Essex County, New Community Corp. and Clinton Hill Community Action to make up the Newark Asset Building Coalition.

“It’s crucial to demystify financial topics that can feel so weighty and difficult to understand, and our NABC partners are able to do this in a way that is accessible and even fun,” United Way of Greater Newark director of financial stability Danielle Corea-Smith said. “We encourage everyone to come out for some free financial wellness tools and tips, and to learn how to go deeper into any of these topics following this series.”

The series kicked off on Thursday, Sept. 8, with its first workshop “The Price of Education, Reducing Student Loan Debt.” The hybrid session served 83 people both virtually and in person.

The third session will be on Thursday, Sept. 22, and will explore saving money through home energy assistance. The series concludes with its “Investing 101” class on Thursday, Sept. 29.

For more information about the United Way of Greater Newark or the Newark Asset Building Coalition, visit their respective websites at uwnewark.org and nabcnj.org.