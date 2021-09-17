Nutley CROP Hunger Walk will be Oct. 17

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley CROP Hunger Walk will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, starting at Vincent Church, 100 Vincent Place in Nutley. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the walk beginning at 1 p.m. with a welcome and an interfaith prayer.

Walkers will walk south through Yanticaw Park to Centre Street over to Franklin Avenue up to Vreeland Avenue and then north through Memorial Park back to the church by 2 p.m. Shorter and longer routes are welcome according to each person’s ability. As walkers return to the church, they will be appreciated for their effort to end hunger and enjoy fellowship and refreshments.

To remain COVID safe, this will be a completely outdoor activity, with masks and distancing requested as needed. To register, join a team, review walk information and see pictures of some past walks, visit https://events.crophungerwalk.org/2021/event/nutleynj.

The walk is sponsored by the Nutley Clergy Fellowship. For local information and sponsor forms, contact Rick DeKovessey at jdekovessey@aol.com or Lisa Feraco at teemof8@aol.com.

Proceeds will go to help the hungry around the world, with 25 percent going to neighbors in need through the Nutley Family Service Bureau Food Pantry and the Vincent Church Care Kitchen.