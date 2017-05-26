NHS Female Athlete of the Month

Courtney Wilde,

softball pitcher

You’re a three-sport athlete at NHS. What do you consider the benefits of participating in team sports?

The benefits of playing team sports

is seeing how hard work pays off with a group of girls, and winning with your friends is a lot of fun.

What sport do you like playing the most?

My favorite sport to play is, for sure, softball. I enjoy every second of it.

Which sport would you like to continue in college?

I would love to continue my career in softball at a higher level.

Are sports really big in your family?

Yes. My dad has been a football coach at New Milford High School since I was 7. I’ve been around athletes since then and the intense environment motivated me to compete at a high-level.

How did you get into softball?

I’ve been playing travel softball since the fourth grade. Last year I came into high school with basketball as my main sport and softball as one of my off-season sports. I joined a club team for the first time after my season of softball and fell

in love with the sport.

You’re a pitcher. What attracted you to that position?

In the eighth grade our starting pitcher got hurt and I pitched a few innings to help the team out. Coach Zullo approached me going into my freshman year and asked me to become a pitcher so I pitched every freshman and JV game

I could to get as much experience under my belt.

What’s your best pitch?

A drop. It was the first pitch I learned and the one I’ve worked with the most.

Any plans for the coming summer?

On the weekends I have tournaments for softball and I am going to pick up some basketball games during the week to stay in shape.

“Courtney Wilde is a sophomore, our pitcher and is leading the team in RBIs with 12 and has four home runs already this year and is currently batting .361. She is a very hard worker and her commitment in the off season is evident in the way she is pitching, hitting and playing this season. I believe this is only the beginning for Courtney. She has only scratched the surface. With her commitment and work ethic, I believe the best is yet to come. We will see big things from her in the future.”

— Luann Zullo

Head coach, NHS softball