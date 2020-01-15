Nutley HS girls basketball star Abby Scheidel scores 1,000th career point

By on Comments Off on Nutley HS girls basketball star Abby Scheidel scores 1,000th career point

Photos Courtesy of Dave Scheidel. The NHS girls basketball team surrounds Abby Scheidel, holding the ball, in celebrating her 1,000th career point.
Abby Scheidel holds the ball while posing with her family and NHS coaches at  at Nutley High gym.

NHS head coach Larry Mitschow and Abby Scheidel

NUTLEY, NJ — Abby Scheidel, a senior on the Nutley High School girls basketball team, scored her 1,000th career point during the game against host Payne Tech on Monday, Jan. 13, in Newark.

Scheidel needed 10 points to reach the milestone and finished with 17 points.

NHS unfortunately lost, 54-41, which ended its four-game winning streak.

The next day, Scheidel scored 20 points in the 55-38 win over Newark Academy. Liana Minichini, a freshman, had 18 points for the Raiders, who improved to 6-5 on the season.

Nutley HS girls basketball star Abby Scheidel scores 1,000th career point added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

COMMENTS