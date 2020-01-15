Nutley HS girls basketball star Abby Scheidel scores 1,000th career point

NUTLEY, NJ — Abby Scheidel, a senior on the Nutley High School girls basketball team, scored her 1,000th career point during the game against host Payne Tech on Monday, Jan. 13, in Newark.

Scheidel needed 10 points to reach the milestone and finished with 17 points.

NHS unfortunately lost, 54-41, which ended its four-game winning streak.

The next day, Scheidel scored 20 points in the 55-38 win over Newark Academy. Liana Minichini, a freshman, had 18 points for the Raiders, who improved to 6-5 on the season.