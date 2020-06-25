Nutley to hold July 16 blood drive

NUTLEY, NJ — Commissioner John V. Kelly and the Nutley Department of Public Affairs are partnering with Vitalant Blood Services of New Jersey to conduct a Nutley Community Blood Drive in honor of resident Anne Rotonda on Thursday, July 16.

The drive will be held at the Nutley Parks and Rec Building, 44 Park Ave., Room 300, from 1:30 to 6 p.m. by appointment only. No walk ins will be accepted. Safety precautions will be put in place to ensure the health and well-being of all donors and technicians. Do not donate if you are sick or may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. All donors must wear a mask or cloth face covering. As always, donors must be between the ages of 16 and 76, weigh more than 110 pounds and be in general good health.

In 2013, Rotonda was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. At that time, the Board of Commissioners held the first blood drive in her honor. In 2017 she was diagnosed again with the same disease and in September of 2017 received a bone marrow transplant. Rotonda, who continues her battle with this disease, had been director of Nutley Special Young Adults Organization for more than 38 years.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit https://donor.cbsblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/52550 or call 877258-4825.