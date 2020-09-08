Nutley UNICO’s annual golf outing a huge success

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley UNICO held its annual golf outing at Essex County Park on Friday, Aug. 28. Bill Algieri, whose swearing in ceremony was delayed since March, was officially sworn in as the club’s newest member. Nutley UNICO’s annual donations were also distributed to Cerebral Palsy of NJ, Nutley Thriving Survivors and the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

All 21 foursomes kept safe by wearing masks and social distancing and — as one would expect of Italians — participants still found a way to enjoy a delicious lunch provided by Petracco & Sons Deli of Nutley.

The top golfers of the day were Gerard Conforti, Tom DeGiovanni, Chris Melone and Darren McGlesh.

A special thanks goes out to event organizers Sal Ferraro and Tom Sposato, who were assisted by Marie Solimo, Lorraine and Charlie Kucinski, Dan Carnicella, Greg Tolve, and Anthony Malfitano.

Photos Courtesy of Carol Moschella