Visit the Kingsland Manor for the holidays

NUTLEY, NJ — Come visit a 1700s brownstone Dutch colonial steeped in history and decorated beautifully for the holiday season. Come explore the historic homestead of the Kingsland family set within park-like grounds overlooking a pond and waterfalls.

The manor will be open for scheduled tours on Dec. 5 and 6 from 1 to 5 p.m. each day. Tours will be available every 30 minutes. The last tour will begin at 4:30 p.m. A maximum of five people will be allowed for each tour time. Face masks will be required. Tours are free, but donations are gratefully accepted and applied to the scholarship fund.

Advance registration is required. Sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c054caba728abf49-holiday.

Be advised that due to possible future state and/or local COVID-19–related restrictions, this event may be canceled without prior notice.

The Kingsland Manor is located at the corner of Kingsland Street and Lakeside Drive. Entry and parking are on Lakeside Drive. For more information, call 973-661-3410, send an email to KingslandManorNutley@gmail.com or visit www.kingslandmanor.org.