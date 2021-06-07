Crime Stoppers reward offered in Nutley fatal hit-and-run incident

NUTLEY, NJ — Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and the conviction of the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck Roseann Ratz, 75, of Lyndhurst, according to a June 3 press release.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, Ratz and a female friend were crossing the street in the area of Washington Avenue and Rutgers Place in Nutley when she was struck by a car that fled the scene.

She was transported to St. Joseph’s University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on Oct. 16, 2020. To date, no arrests have been made in this active and ongoing investigation.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Nutley Police Chief Thomas J. Strumolo are urging anyone with information to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.