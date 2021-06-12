Nutley Chamber of Commerce welcomes new business to town

Photo Courtesy of Barbara Chiarieri // From left are attorney Andy Garruto; Pasquale Pisani, financial adviser of Kingsview Asset Management; Nancy Shaulis of Valley National Bank; attorney Frank Costenbader; Marucci Travel owners Dan and Cathy Marucci; Nutley Chamber of Commerce President James McGuire of Coldwell Banker Franklin Realty; Lori Monaco of Monaco Realty; Neil Henning of Fortress Financial; Gary Marino of Guaranteed Rate; and Dorothy Huey of Nutley Women’s Networking Group and Nutley Rotary.

NUTLEY, NJ — After more than 40 years in the corporate business world — Cathy Marucci in banking and investments and her husband, Dan Marucci, in New York City construction sales — the couple asked themselves: What do we do now? Calling on their love to travel, explore new places and meet new people, and especially after 24 trips to Italy, the couple decided to form Marucci Travel, a home-based, independent travel agency located in Nutley.

The new business’ mission is to have clients return from their trips completely satisfied, knowing that Marucci Travel did everything it could to put a smile on their faces and make their trip the trip of a lifetime. For more information, visit www.maruccitravel.com.

  

