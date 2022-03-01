Alan Genitempo appointed Nutley Municipal Court judge

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — Alan Genitempo, the township of Nutley’s longtime municipal attorney, has been appointed as the township’s Municipal Court judge. Genitempo, who has represented Nutley in a number of roles since 2002, was appointed by the Nutley Board of Commissioners in February.

“I am incredibly proud and humbled to be appointed to this position,” Genitempo said from his law office at Piro, Zinna, Cifelli, Paris & Genitempo LLC, located in Nutley. “To be given the opportunity to do something I have always wanted to do — well, it is hard to put into words.”

For Genitempo, who attended Washington Elementary School, Franklin Junior High and Nutley High School, becoming the township’s municipal judge is another step in a lifetime spent serving his hometown.

“When it comes to Nutley, I take everything to heart,” he said. “It’s not about the money or the work. It’s about making sure the town continues to be the great place that it is. I have always taken that approach in all my positions for the township.”

Looking forward to his new role, Genitempo feels his experience and his love for Nutley have prepared him well.

“My goal is to enforce our laws and hold people who commit crimes and violations in our township accountable, which I think will keep Nutley safe and strong, while always being compassionate and respectful to all who come before me.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, as a packed courthouse full of friends and relatives looked on, Genitempo was lauded by Mayor Mauro G. Tucci and Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco before officially being sworn in by New Jersey Superior Court Judge Vicki A Citrino, the daughter of former Nutley Municipal Court Judge Robert J. Citrino Jr.

“I promise to bring dignity, fairness and compassion to the bench,” Genitempo said after thanking those who gathered for their support, “and I promise to make you proud.”

Photos Courtesy of Nutley