Author to discuss and sign his inspiring book at the Nutley Museum

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Historical Society has announced that Nutley native Ron Negra will discuss his book “Waves of Hope” at the Nutley Museum, 65 Church St., on Wednesday, March 16, at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend; light refreshments will be served and admission is free.

“Waves of Hope” tells the remarkable story of the author’s mother, an inspiring young woman named Agnes Joan Negra and heroic acts of kindness she performed during World War II. Imagine a time back in 1944 when she sat at her shortwave radio in Nutley night after night, listening to broadcasts in which German enemies read the names of American soldiers they had captured and were holding as prisoners of war in Europe. This was personal for her. A young bride and mother, her husband, August, had been wounded at the Battle of the Bulge and was missing in action. Yet Negra did more than listen for news of her husband. She began to write down the names of the American soldiers whose names she heard on the air. She then personally wrote to the families of each of those soldiers. Often, her letters were the first indications that families received that their soldiers were alive.

The evening will possibly feature a visit from Agnes Joan Negra herself. Though she is now 102, she is eager to attend this event at the Nutley Museum. Due to concerns about COVID-19, she might not be able to attend.

For more information, contact Nutley Historical Society Art Director Barry Lenson at barrylenson@aya.yale.edu or 973-715-2691.