Community comes together for Nutley fall festival

NUTLEY, NJ — The township of Nutley welcomed hundreds to its annual fall festival on Sept. 25 at Memorial Park, aka the Mud Hole, in Nutley. Adults, children and their pets enjoyed a beautiful fall afternoon of camaraderie, music, fun and some of the best of the township’s vendors. The event was organized by the Parks and Recreation Department.

“This event sparks a sense of community that can only be felt in our great township,” Nutley Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci said. “We pride ourselves on presenting family-friendly community events that help our children understand the importance of tradition. These traditions keep the spirit and drive of Nutley alive and I am honored to be able to present them year after year to create memories for our families. Thank you to all of the vendors, departments, school groups and attendees that made this another spectacular year at the festival. A special thanks goes out to the men and women of my parks department family who flawlessly set up, break down and make these events what they are. Without them, the magic would not be possible.”

The festival included music from DJMC Entertainment, several inflatable rides for the children, more than 60 vendors and the Nutley Farmers Market.

“Commissioner Tucci and his department do a great job organizing the fall fest,” Mayor Joseph P. Scarpelli said. “This year the turnout was amazing, and it’s a thrill to see so many smiling faces enjoying a day out in our beautiful park. Adding the Nutley Farmers Market worked out very well. This was just a great time for all who attended.”

Photos Courtesy of Nutley