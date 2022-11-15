Consider making a donation to the Nutley Public Library

NUTLEY, NJ — Friends of the Nutley Public Library invite residents to participate in GivingTuesday on Nov. 29, which kicks off the generosity season. GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 with the simple idea to create a day that encourages people to do good. GivingTuesday has funded countless causes around the world and encourages residents to get involved in their communities.

Friends of the NPL’s cause is supporting the library by funding summer reading programs for children, museum and art passes, and opportunities to learn new crafts and skills, just to name a few.

“I recently became president of the Friends of the Nutley Public Library, and it is a joy to work with an amazing group of friends who care so deeply for our beloved library and work so well together,” Friends President Dorothy Huey said. “We do all we can to promote and support our community because we love the library and work hard to help fund so many great programs.”

For more information, visit nutleypubliclibrary.org or email friendsofnutleylibrary@gmail.com.