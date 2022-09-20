Dignitaries announced for the 2023 Nutley St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Photo Courtesy of Colleen Nielsen

NUTLEY, NJ — The 2023 Nutley St. Patrick’s Day Parade dignitaries are, from left, Grand Marshal Francis J. Costenbader, Deputy Grand Marshal  Joseph McNish Jr., Member of the Year  Jo Ann Dunleavy, Parade Queen  Allison Connor and Police Officer of the Year  Steven Plumer.

The Nutley Irish will host the annual Shamrockfest on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Nutley Parks and Recreation, 44 Park Ave. in Nutley. For additional information, email nutleyirish@gmail.com.

The Nutley St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be Saturday, March 4, 2023.

