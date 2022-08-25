Eisai cuts the ribbon on its new Nutley headquarters

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — Eisai Inc., the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Eisai Co. Ltd., announced Aug. 18 the official grand opening of its new headquarters, the Eisai US hhceco Center, on the ON3 campus in Nutley. The center’s name comes from the combination of the “human health care” philosophy, along with a focus on “ecosystem.” The center is expected to expand the diverse and powerful life sciences community in New Jersey, bringing a dedicated commitment to addressing pressing medical challenges in cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological diseases.

At an Aug. 18 ribbon-cutting ceremony, Eisai global CEO Haruo Naito highlighted how the company is expanding its longstanding hhc mission to address health care’s most pressing challenges, based on the concept of an ecosystem model in which organizations share technologies, exchange values and grow together to deliver health-related solutions that matter to people and contribute to society.

“We’re excited to welcome the new Eisai US hhceco Center to our very own Nutley, N.J. This new collaborative and innovative center will bring hundreds of jobs to our state,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “New Jersey has become a hub for innovation in many industries, and Eisai’s extraordinary innovative research that will take place here will contribute to life-changing scientific and medical solutions for people living with cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.”

“We are thrilled to have Eisai’s U.S. headquarters here in New Jersey and in this hub of innovation,” Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert C. Garrett said. “This campus is the heart of Hackensack Meridian Health’s strategy to build the health system for the future. Our school of medicine and the Center for Discovery and Innovation are foundational to our mission to transform health care and to be the leader of positive change.”

“The official grand opening of the Eisai US hhceco Center reinforces our 30-year commitment to New Jersey and signifies the beginning of a new chapter as we establish an ecosystem platform to collaborate with industry, government, medical organizations and the community to deliver breakthrough medicines and new solutions that alleviate the health concerns of people so they can live healthier and more fulfilling lives,” said Ivan Cheung, chairperson and CEO of Eisai Inc., global Alzheimer’s disease officer, and senior corporate officer at Eisai Co. Ltd. “We are so honored to celebrate this important milestone for our company with such an esteemed group of dignitaries and contributors to the New Jersey life sciences community.”

Photos Courtesy of Eisai Inc.