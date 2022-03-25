Eisai Inc. opens new U.S. headquarters on ON3 Campus in Nutley

NUTLEY, NJ — Eisai Inc. announced on March 14 that the company has relocated its U.S. headquarters to the ON3 Campus in Nutley. According to a press release from Eisai Inc., this move offers employees a dynamic, technologically advanced work environment that further enables Eisai’s commitment to innovation and the pursuit of its human health care mission to deliver life-changing therapies and health-related solutions to help people live healthier and more fulfilling lives.

“We recently met with the leadership of Eisai, and we were extremely impressed,” Nutley Mayor Mauro G. Tucci said in the release. “Eisai is a global pharmaceutical company, committed to human health care, who values the communities where it works. We welcome Eisai to Nutley and look forward to working with them to enhance our township. We thank them for their investment in our community and the surrounding area.”

Eisai’s U.S. headquarters will bring approximately 800 jobs to the Nutley/Clifton area; at full capacity, the new facility will accommodate 1,300 employees. The company’s U.S. presence also includes three early-stage discovery research centers, as well as commercial, clinical development and global demand organizations.

Eisai’s move to the ON3 Campus will help the company continue its work to address unmet patient and caregiver needs and apply its scientific expertise and technology to make a meaningful treatment impact in the fields of oncology and neurology, according to the release. The new facility is designed to nurture the company’s new hybrid flexible working model, which allows for deep collaboration and interaction among colleagues while encouraging them to embrace new ways of working.

“Eisai’s decision to relocate to the ON3 Campus is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to New Jersey and to be part of this diverse life sciences hub,” Eisai Inc. and Americas Region President Tatsuyuki Yasuno said in the release. “With a 400-seat auditorium and an innovation center at our new U.S. headquarters, we are establishing dedicated space and resources to educate and motivate our employees, as well as a forum to hear from patients, advocacy partners and the community. Through this collaboration, we can make a positive impact on people and society and fulfill our human health care mission.”