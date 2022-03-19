Essex County presents new ambulance to Nutley Fire Department

NUTLEY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., center, presented the keys to a new ambulance to Nutley Commissioner and Director of Public Safety Alphonse Petracco, third from left, on Wednesday, March 16. The Nutley Fire Department partners with Essex County to respond to emergencies involving hazardous materials. The ambulance will be used to treat residents or firefighters injured at HAZMAT emergencies, assist with Essex County Health Department programs and activities, and respond to regular medical calls. With DiVincenzo and Petracco are, from left, Essex County Commissioner Carlos Pomares, Essex County Health and Rehabilitation Director Frank Del Gaudio, Essex County health officer Maya Lordo, Sheriff Armando Fontoura and Nutley Deputy Fire Chief Al Cafone.