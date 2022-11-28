Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine achieves full accreditation from Middle States

NUTLEY, NJ — The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine in Nutley has been granted full accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. This milestone brings the school, which admitted its first students in 2018, closer to full accreditation from all regulatory agencies.

“This is further validation of how the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine continues to meet and surpass all expectations, while training incredible doctors of the future,” Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert C. Garrett said in a Nov. 23 press release. “The faculty, staff and students of this one-of-a-kind institution are forging a new path to a better future.”

“We are hugely gratified that we have achieved this milestone,” said Dr. Jeffrey Boscamp, the interim dean of the school. “We as a team are all working hard in one direction: to offer the best medical education anywhere, producing the best doctors for New Jersey and the country.”

The MSCHE, responsible for more than 515 accredited and candidate degree-granting institutions, conferred its accreditation after a visit this past summer. The affirmation extends the School’s privilege to grant Doctor of Medicine degrees.

The next milestone for the school is final accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, the major national regulatory body. The school received provisional accreditation from the LCME in February 2021.

Aside from the MSCHE and LCME, the school has received its license from the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education, and is eligible for and participates in the management of Title IV funds through the U.S. Department of Education. The New Jersey Board of Medical Examiners’ provisional approval will convert to full approval upon the LCME’s confirmation of full accreditation.