Loan center to open on Bloomfield Avenue in Nutley

NUTLEY, NJ — Proponent Federal Credit Union will open its newest loan center in Nutley, located at 173 Bloomfield Ave., the former site of Cavallo’s market, on Monday, April 11.

Grand-opening festivities will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 11 through 15. The walk-up window will be open for transactions and walk-ins are welcome for treats and raffle entries for a gift card.

Appointments are recommended for new membership and tailored loan consultations to redeem the special offers listed on Proponent’s website at www.profcu.org/nutley. In-person loan applicants during the week-long event will be entered into a raffle for a 65-inch television.

Proponent was founded in 1971 and has been lending locally in Nutley for more than 50 years, offering all types of retail loans. Proponent membership is extended to select employer groups and organizations, including the Nutley Free Public Library, Friends of Nutley Singers, Holy Family Church, companies that occupy ON3, Nutley Township employees and many others.

“We are proud to expand our services in Nutley and look forward to continuing to improve the financial well-being of our neighbors as a member-owned, not-for-profit lender. We work for the benefit of our members, not corporate stockholders,” Proponent President Debi Van Dorn said.

In addition to loans, Proponent offers a full suite of financial products and services from deposit products with access to more than 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs to state-of-the-art virtual and digital banking features.