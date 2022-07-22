Med school in Nutley welcomes latest group of students with white coat ceremony

NEWARK, NJ — The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine welcomed its newest class of 159 students with a white coat ceremony on July 18 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

The future physicians donned their distinctive coats during the ceremony, starting their journey toward acquisition of a Medical Degree, which will be completed in three or four years, depending on their selected academic track.

“The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine continues to be a down payment on a better future — for patients, for our health network and beyond,” Hackensack Meridian Health CEO Robert C. Garrett said. “This innovative approach to medical education will humanize health care, improve outcomes and create more equitable health care for all.’’

“Medicine is a sacred calling,” said Dr. Jeffrey Boscamp, interim dean of the medical school and a professor of pediatrics. “Even in a sometimes tumultuous world, doctors are the constant provider of wellness and care which is so crucial to humanity. We are proud to be a source of so much good being contributed to society.”

Nearly 6,000 students applied to join this year’s class. The cohort is made up of more than half New Jersey residents at 53 percent, while another 11 percent are New Yorkers. Seventeen other states are represented among its members.

Twenty-eight languages are spoken by the group, in addition to English. Twelve of the students already hold an advanced degree.

This year’s incoming cohort is by some measures the most academically gifted yet, as well. The group achieved the highest-ever MCAT score yet for the school. The average score for the students was 88 percent, meaning they are in the top 12 percent in the nation.

The school admitted its first class in 2018 with 60 students. Subsequent years brought an increased number of students, leading to this fifth year of admissions.