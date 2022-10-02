New Jersey Historic Trust recommends grants for historic preservation, planning

TRENTON, NJ — The New Jersey Historic Trust, an affiliate of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, approved a total of $15,758,315 in grant recommendations from the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund to save and promote historic sites throughout the state, according to a Sept. 28 press release. Sixty-five preservation planning, heritage tourism and capital projects are included in this year’s list of recommendations.

Van Riper House, located in Nutley, has been recommended to receive $64,080.

“The New Jersey Historic Trust is committed to its mission of saving and telling New Jersey’s history,” said Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, who serves as DCA commissioner. “This round of grant recommendations for preservation planning, heritage tourism and capital projects will help to preserve historic structures, documents and artifacts that tell the stories of New Jersey’s history to future generations.”

Of the 65 grant award recommendations, 27 will help fund preservation planning projects, such as condition assessments, historic structure reports, archaeological investigations and construction documents; one grant will help fund heritage tourism initiatives to improve the visitor experience at historic sites; and 37 grants will fund capital preservation projects on sites listed in the New Jersey Register of Historic Places. All grants awarded to nonprofit organizations or entities of municipal, county and state governments require a match from the recipient.

“I am grateful that we were able to fund so many worthy projects this year, especially when you consider the challenges our historic sites have endured over the past few years,” New Jersey Historic Trust Executive Director Dorothy Guzzo said. “These projects will create jobs to bolster the economy and sustain our heritage for years to come.”

The grant recommendations, which have been approved by the New Jersey Historic Trust Board, will be presented to the Garden State Preservation Trust at its next meeting and require a legislative appropriations bill and the governor’s approval before funds are made available.