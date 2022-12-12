New memoir ‘Worthy’ has deep Nutley roots and surprising connections

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY, NJ — A new memoir, “Worthy,” available in bookstores, nationwide and online, has deep roots in Nutley. Sarah Anderson, a former editor and current Nutley resident, had family visiting for the holidays in 2019. Anderson’s mother, Naomi Oltmanns, had a fateful encounter on her way home from that visit, where she met Kimberly Plante.

While sitting at Newark Liberty International Airport, waiting for their flight, Plante told Oltmanns the heartbreaking, true story of her childhood, which was mired in abuse. Plante had wanted to share her story, but wasn’t sure how. Oltmanns offered to help.

“I knew this story had to be told,” Oltmanns said. “I didn’t know exactly how to do it, but I knew my daughter Sarah would.”

“I helped bring Kimberly’s collection of stories together into a book,” Anderson said. “Mom told Kimberly to ‘just start writing’ and to capture what she remembered from her childhood and beyond. Mom took the first pass, providing guidance and feedback. Then I helped her shape it into the story it is today.”

The three women worked on the book for more than two years.

The result of their efforts is the frightening story of Plante’s abuse at the hands of her mother. The author shares true stories of being locked in a room all day, without any food or a bathroom, at the age of 3. During her childhood, she was beaten, burned with cigarettes, and seriously injured both physically and mentally for years.

But the memoir takes a surprising turn, as Plante shares not only her brilliant survival but also her personal and professional success, eventually, as a mother, wife and the director of respiratory therapy at a children’s hospital. By the end of this riveting book, readers will be smiling and also relieved to discover an unexpected family reunion with a family Plante never knew existed.

“My story began in tragedy but eventually transformed into a happy life of love, family and unexpected joy,” Plante said. “Now, I want to help children by sharing my story of childhood abuse, so others might recognize the signs. I also want abuse victims to understand they can still find joy and love in their lives. There is hope for a better life.

When the manuscript was ready, another surprising connection emerged. Anderson had once been published years ago in an article written by former Nutley Journal journalist Diane Lilli. Today, Lilli, who also lives in Nutley, owns a publishing company that makes books available in all bookstores. For more information about Rebel Books Press, visit rebelbookspress.com.

“I adore Nutley,” Lilli said. “When Sarah reached out to me, I was thrilled. We published ‘Worthy’ in mid-November. My mission as a publisher is to make books available in bookstores such as Barnes & Noble and independent stores, plus all retailers, and online as well. This book is addictive. I expect big things from ‘Worthy.’ It is a gem.”

Photos Courtesy of Diane Lilli