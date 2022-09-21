Newest ‘Inside Nutley’ episode features public safety commissioner

NUTLEY, NJ — The September 2022 episode of the “Inside Nutley” podcast features Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco. Hosted by lifelong resident Thomas Greco, the monthly podcast provides a look at current town issues, explores how the town is moving forward and answers questions from Nutley residents.

In the episode, Petracco covers a wide range of topics, including the challenges facing the township’s police, fire and emergency services departments; his childhood growing up in Nutley; his journey from small businessman to mayor and commissioner of his hometown; and updates on the Diamond Spring Beach Club redevelopment, the Ciccolini project, ON3, Nutley business districts and more.

To view or listen to the latest episode, visit youtu.be/ExfBoLtQO14.

Residents who wish to submit questions to “Inside Nutley” may do so by emailing them to publicrelations@nutleynj.org. Questions must include the submitter’s name, address and phone number.