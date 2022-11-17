Newest ‘Inside Nutley’ features public affairs, health commissioner

NUTLEY, NJ — The November episode of the “Inside Nutley” podcast features Department of Public Affairs and Health Commissioner John V. Kelly III. Kelly discusses many of his department’s initiatives and programs, including the Military and Veterans Affairs Bureau, the newly created Nutley Cultural Inclusion and Diversity Council, and his plans to expand mental health services. The commissioner also shares his thoughts on the future of Nutley and much more.

Hosted by lifelong resident Thomas Greco, the monthly podcast provides a look at current town issues, explores how the town is moving forward and answers questions from Nutley residents

To view or listen to the latest “Inside Nutley” podcast, visit youtube.com/watch?v=cW4bYoOLSPs.

Residents who wish to submit questions to “Inside Nutley” may do so by emailing them to publicrelations@nutleynj.org. Questions must include the asker’s name, address and phone number.