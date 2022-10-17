Newest ‘Inside Nutley’ podcast features Commissioner Evans

NUTLEY, NJ — The October episode of the “Inside Nutley” podcast features Department of Revenue and Finance Commissioner Thomas J. Evans. In the podcast, Evans covers a wide range of topics, including the township’s taxes, budget and the many departments that are included under the revenue and finance umbrella, as well as his thoughts on the Ciccolini redevelopment project, school overcrowding and much more.

Hosted by lifelong resident Thomas Greco, the monthly podcast provides a look at current town issues, explores how the town is moving forward and answers questions from Nutley residents. The podcast is posted on a monthly basis and features interviews with Nutley commissioners, as well as other elected officials and prominent figures throughout Nutley.

To view or listen to the latest episode, visit youtube.com/watch?v=CAFzfp1CZLw.

Residents who wish to submit questions to “Inside Nutley” may do so by emailing them to publicrelations@nutleynj.org. Questions must include the asker’s name, address and phone number.