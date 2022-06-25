NJIT highlights Roselli, a graduate from Nutley

NUTLEY, NJ — The New Jersey Institute of Technology recently highlighted several members of its 2022 graduating class, including Noah Roselli, of Nutley, who earned a Bachelor of Science in both applied mathematics and applied physics. He next plans to pursue a doctorate at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.

“I grew up in Nutley and am a third generation Nutleyan. My father went to NJIT, but what led me to NJIT was Instant Decision Day at my high school. I applied and found out then and there that I was admitted, which set the tone for my excitement to enter college,” Roselli said. “The research I have conducted for the previous year and a half is in an area of mathematics called dynamical systems. I analyzed a system of differential equations that governed the motion of whirlpools in an idealized fluid with associate professor Roy Goodman in the math department, which has applications in areas such as aerospace engineering and weather forecasting. I’ve also had great research opportunities in an REU program at George Mason University last year, developing differential equations to model the spread of diseases, and have recently been working on a rewarding project with Dean Louis Hamilton of the Albert Dorman Honors College, generating the world’s largest database of Roman street shrines.”

According to Roselli, as he moves on from NJIT, he will most remember the people.

“When I came to NJIT, I realized how many different people there are in the world and how every single perspective is so important to understand to make decisions,” he said. “I am thankful to have been educated in such a diverse environment and will take that experience into my professional career.”